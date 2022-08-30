MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — No one was injured after a camper caught fire on I-94 in Mandan late Monday night near mile marker 155.

According to the Mandan Fire Department, they responded to a call regarding a camper that had caught fire on I-94 after the driver of the vehicle pulled over after noticing some issues with his engine.

First responders were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes with no injuries being reported.

