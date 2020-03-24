Watch For ‘Icebergs’ If Headed Out To The Water

Live Now
If your idea of social distancing is hooking up the boat and heading to the river, we’ve got some precautions for you.

Even though a large portion of the Missouri River in the Bismarck area looks to be ice-free, there are some hidden dangers.

The National Weather Service said there can be large chunks of ice, including clear ice, which are submerged just beneath the water’s surface.

Also, further downstream the river is still iced over, so it’s not a problem.

But north of Bismarck, chunks continue floating down the river.

If you’re out on your boat and not paying attention or traveling too fast, you could hit one of these chunks and cause significant damage to the boat as well as your boats motor.

“Maybe one out of every 10 can be really hard to see, but we’re talking about pretty large chunks of ice, they might weigh eight, 10 tons. So it’s not something you want to go running into very often,” said Hydrologist Allen Schlag with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Schlag added that he and his son were out on their boat a week ago and hit some ice. Thankfully it was not damaged.

