Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

WATCH: Joint media briefing in Minot at 2:00 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 in Minot, Ward County, surrounding area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Various government, school and health services representing Minot and Ward County will discuss the response to the COVID-19 outbreak during a joint 2:00 p.m. news conference in Minot. You can watch the streaming event live on the KX News website.

To date, Ward County has 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Mountrail County has 161, McLean County has 129, Burke has 24 and McHenry county has 28 cases.

Statewide, there are a total of 10,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began, and 1,681 active cases statewide as of August 24.

138 North Dakotans have died as a result of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

LIFE HACKS: MOVING

LIFE HACKS: MOVING LIVE

Robert One Minute 8-25

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-25-20

NDC AUG 25

Century Football

Battle of the Badges begins

More Testing in Burleigh County

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

Day Care Changes

Teacher of the Year

SNAP Online

Pet Therapy

Nokota Horse Film

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss