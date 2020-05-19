WATCH: Joint media briefing in Minot at 2:30 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 in Minot, Ward County, surrounding area

Various government, school and health services representing Minot and Ward County will discuss the response to the COVID-19 outbreak during a joint 2:30 p.m. news conference in Minot. You can watch the streaming event live on the KX News website.

To date, Ward County has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Mountrail County has 39, McLean County has 7, Burke has 5 and McHenry county has 2 cases.

Statewide, there are 1,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

45 North Dakotans have died as a result of the virus.