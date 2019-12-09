WATCH LIVE: Refugee resettlement meeting, vote

Watch the Livestream of the meeting and vote tonight in Burleigh County on kxnet.com, which is linked below. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

If you’re unfamiliar with the refugee resettlement meeting and vote taking place tonight, here is some background:

All eyes may be on Burleigh County tonight as the vote regarding refugee resettlement could make history.

If the commission decides to bar further refugee resettlement, it would be the first local government to do so since President Donald Trump issued an executive order in October making a refusal possible.

Tonight’s meeting is a continuation of last Monday’s meeting, where so many people showed up they ran out of space and had to delay the meeting out of fairness to everyone who wanted to speak.

Before last week’s meeting was delayed, Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota testified that 24 refugees came to Bismarck this year with 22 coming in 2018.

Gov. Doug Burgum said last month that North Dakota would continue accepting refugees where local jurisdictions agreed.

Commission Chairman Brian Bitner told us last week he’s been given no projections on future refugees and therefore can’t budget for next year without any sort of guidance.