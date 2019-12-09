WATCH LIVE: Refugee resettlement meeting, vote

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Watch the Livestream of the meeting and vote tonight in Burleigh County on kxnet.com, which is linked below. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

KX News Live Stream

If you’re unable to see the link, head over to kxnet.com, click the “WATCH” tab and click “KX News Live Stream” to watch.

If you’re unfamiliar with the refugee resettlement meeting and vote taking place tonight, here is some background:

All eyes may be on Burleigh County tonight as the vote regarding refugee resettlement could make history.  

If the commission decides to bar further refugee resettlement, it would be the first local government to do so since President Donald Trump issued an executive order in October making a refusal possible. 

Tonight’s meeting is a continuation of last Monday’s meeting, where so many people showed up they ran out of space and had to delay the meeting out of fairness to everyone who wanted to speak.

Before last week’s meeting was delayed, Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota testified that 24 refugees came to Bismarck this year with 22 coming in 2018.

Gov. Doug Burgum said last month that North Dakota would continue accepting refugees where local jurisdictions agreed.

Commission Chairman Brian Bitner told us last week he’s been given no projections on future refugees and therefore can’t budget for next year without any sort of guidance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Coyote Catalog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyote Catalog"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9"

Arctic Air Highlights The Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The Week"

Meals on Wheels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Snow"

Military Housing Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Housing Concerns"

Student Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Delegates"

Refugee Meeting Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting Update"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8"

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge