Watch live: Veterans Day ceremony in Bismarck

A brief Veterans Day ceremony is planned for Bismarck this morning, shortened by COVID-19 concerns.

The American Legion program starts at 10:45 a.m., at the All Veterans Memorial on the Capitol Grounds.

You can watch the event live at the KX News website from beginning to end, shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Here’s the schedule:

10:45 a.m.

Post Colors – AMVETS

Pledge of Allegiance

Invocation – Dale Nabben

Introduction of Veteran Organizations

Rifle Volleys – VFW Post 1326 and AMVETS Honor Guard

Taps – AMVETS – Doug Weber

11:00 a.m.