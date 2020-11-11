Watch live: Veterans Day ceremony in Bismarck

A brief Veterans Day ceremony is planned for Bismarck this morning, shortened by COVID-19 concerns.
The American Legion program starts at 10:45 a.m., at the All Veterans Memorial on the Capitol Grounds.
You can watch the event live at the KX News website from beginning to end, shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Here’s the schedule:
10:45 a.m.
- Post Colors – AMVETS
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation – Dale Nabben
- Introduction of Veteran Organizations
- Rifle Volleys – VFW Post 1326 and AMVETS Honor Guard
- Taps – AMVETS – Doug Weber
11:00 a.m.
- Ringing of the Bell – Vern Fetch
- Benediction – Dale Nabben