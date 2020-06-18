WATCH: Minot State choir students sing in COVID-19 support video

Coronavirus
Two Minot State choir students participated in a collaborative music video to support essential workers.

Destiny Smestad, freshman elementary education major, and Sage Garrett, a sophomore interdisciplinary studies major, both sang for the cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Director of Choral Activities Emerson Eads mentioned the project to his students while they were attending virtual choir classes.

“I was invited by Cindy Oxberry, a director friend of mine from Washington National Opera,” Eads said. “I told the choir about it and offered it as an extra aside if they wished to participate.”

Many people sent in their individual music tracks from all over the world. Smestad sang from Minot and Garrett from his home in Japan.

“The process was straightforward, using my phone to record, while listening to the sample on my laptop,” said Garrett. “It did not affect me much because I could do everything at home.”

Some big names performed in this video, including Miles McDonald, guitarist for Public Enemy, and Alex Alexander, who has played drums for Chaka Kahn, David Bowie, and Bruce Springsteen. The organ in the video was played by Tommy Mandel, who played for Bryan Adams and Bon Jovi, and Jay Messina, sound engineer for Aerosmith, mixed it.

Neither Garrett nor Smestad had participated in a virtual music-making process like this before but are grateful to have done it.

“Doing things like this are tricky, but the end result is fascinating to listen to,” Smestad said.

Here’s a link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZKVeiznXrk

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

