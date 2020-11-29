Watch out for delivery and charity scams this holiday season

Online Black Friday shopping rose 22 percent in 2020, that’s according to Adobe analytics.

And the rise in virtual purchases, also leads to a surge in scams, particularly when it comes to deliveries.

Customers may receive seemingly innocent notifications asking for card information in order to retrieve a package.

But, a staff member from AARP North Dakota says this is the last thing you should do.

“Putting in some personal information that now could add malware to your computer — could do lots of damage could get just get your personal information get your credit card information whatever they’re trying to steal from you,” Associate State Director for AARP North Dakota Doreen Riedman said.

During the season of giving.. scammers may also pretend to be nonprofits asking for funds.

Riedman says during a year where consumers are monitoring finances more than ever, it’s important to do your research.

“These charities so many are in such great need — and at the end of the year especially when people do a lot of donating for tax purposes as well. So it’s really important to check out your charity and know who you’re giving to make sure you’re familiar if it’s a local charity,” Riedman added.

AARP has resources and information on these scams and more, you can access these by clicking HERE.