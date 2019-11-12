WATCH: This 15-year-old from Bismarck playing the piano and singing in the snow

BISMARCK — Jesse Kubischta is only 15 years old, but knows her way around song-writing, singing and playing the piano.
The song she is playing is a small part of an original song she wrote called “Goodnight to the Moon,” according to Eric Kubischta, Jesse’s father.
WATCH:
The piano is in their backyard because he and his fiance moved in together over the fall. They had two pianos, so put one outside, said Eric.
Jesse has a gig at Laughing Sun on Saturday, Nov. 30 where she will be performing about a one hour set of original songs she wrote.
For a link to her Facebook page with more music, CLICK HERE.