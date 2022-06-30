MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Some Mandan residents are being asked to conserve water after a line break in the area.

Mandan Public Works is asking those living north of Main Street and south of I-94 from Collins Ave West, as well as Diane’s Addition, to conserve water until further notice, including water lawns, according to a press release.

Public Works crews are hoping to have the repairs complete by end of the day on Friday, according to Director Mitch Bitz.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available