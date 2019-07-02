Water Safety: Avoiding Summer Dangers

Water and summer fun go hand-in-hand, but enjoying a dip can turn tragic if you’re not careful.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 10 people die every day in accidental drownings. It is the leading cause of unintentional deaths in the United States. We spoke to the aquatics director at the Minot YMCA and she says wearing the proper life vest makes a big difference.

“Just making sure that when you are wearing a life jacket that you have life jackets for everyone, and that they fit appropriately. So making sure they are coast guard approved as well. So there will be a label in the back of the life jacket, on the back panel and that will have the life guard approval. And making sure those fit and reading that life guard approval to make sure they are within the weight limits of those life jackets” says Kate Miner.

She adds even if you’re an avid swimmer, a life preserver should still be worn in all water activities.

