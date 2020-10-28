Water service interruption Thursday for Mandan area customers along Highway 1806 North

All Mandan area customers of the Missouri West Water System along Highway 1806 North will be without water for most of the day on Thursday, October 29.

Crews will shut off the water at 8:00 a.m., and plan to restore it by the end of the day.

Water system officials note, however, there could be “unforeseen circumstances” that might leave the water off until Friday, October 30. But at this point, they expect service to be restored Thursday afternoon.

If you have questions about the water interruption, you’re asked to call the Missouri West Water System for more information.