‘Water Warning’ issued for lake in Williams County

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Water Warning for the lake at Epping/Springbrook Dam.

This means that the water contains high concentrations of blue-green algal toxins that can be harmful to humans and pets.

Officials urge that everyone avoid contact with this water.

This is the first Water Warning the NDDEQ has issued for a North Dakota lake all summer.

Water Advisories, which means water may contain blue-green algal toxins are currently issued for 17 North Dakota lakes find the full list by clicking here.