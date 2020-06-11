Waterfall project helps students get hands-on experience

When it comes to distance learning, one North Dakota teacher is taking his classes from online to on-site.

Shawn Brink is the horticulture teacher at the career academy in Bismarck. Right now, he is taking his summer class on location for a waterfall project. He says students learn better with hands-on projects. The students do everything from designing the layout to getting their hands dirty.

“It’s a learning process so it takes that’s quite a while to put them in. You know, we hook it up. There might be some problems with the flow because that’s how we learn. Then we go in and problem solve then we fix it,” said Brink.

This is their biggest project so far. Brink says these types of projects help students to troubleshoot and gives them experience for when they own their own property someday.