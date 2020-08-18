Watford City 5th grader a contestant in nationwide Google Doodle competition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Watford City fifth grader is now a contestant in a nationwide “Google Doodle” competition.

Leah Dokken received the message from Google last week through a personal YouTube video, telling her she was one of 54 winners for the company’s 12th annual contest for K-12 students.

The theme this year was, “I show kindness by” which Dokken drew a pair of friends sitting together watching the sunset.

Dokken says she submitted her drawing on March 13, two days before her school sent students home due to COVID-19.

“It costs nothing to be kind. As much as like opening a door, smiling, wearing a mask. Just helping out wherever they can,” Dokken said.

Dokken is currently in the running for Googles’ top five national finalists and needs as many community votes as possible to be selected.

You can vote by clicking here anytime between Aug. 17 at 12 a.m. PDT until Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Dokken’s photo is under grades 4-5.

