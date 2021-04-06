Watford City announces appointment of Jesse Wellen as new Chief of Police

On Monday April 5, 2021 Watford City City Council approved the appointment of Jesse Wellen as the new Chief of Police for the Watford City Police Department.

Wellen is from International Falls, Minnesota and began his career in Watford City in June 2011. During his tenure in Watford City, Wellen started as a patrol officer and quickly moved through the ranks, being promoted to Sergeant in 2012. In 2013, Wellen was promoted again to Acting-Chief of Police until early 2014 when he became second in command as Watford City Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police.

Prior to his career in Watford City, Wellen served in the United States Army as a Sergeant for three years with two combat deployments. Wellen received numerous awards and citations during his service which included the U.S. Army Achievement Medal, U.S. Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry and Expert Infantry Badge.

Wellen will take over as Chief of Police on April 19, 2021.