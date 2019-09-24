Watford City burglary suspect used stolen identity

The Watford City JL Beers burglary has taken an unexpected twist.

A safe with cash and other items was stolen Sept. 20th from JL Beers in Watford City.

After posting surveillance images on social media of the suspect and the stolen green Chevy Trailblazer he was using, police got a tip that the suspect was in Sidney, Montana.

On Monday, authorities there learned where the suspect was staying in that city, but were unable to apprehend him.

The suspect was initially identified as Chancellor Zimmerman. But today, Watford City police say the burglary suspect actually stole Zimmerman’s identity.

Police say the real Chancellor Zimmerman, currently living in Texas, contacted the Watford City Police Department Monday night after learning of the posts on social media identifying him as a suspect.

Zimmerman had apparently been the victim of identity theft stemming from a previously unreported property loss. The burglary suspect has been posing as Zimmerman to commit the Watford City burglary and other crimes.

“WCPD appreciates the fact the true Mr. Zimmerman came forward and is cooperating with law enforcement, and we apologize for the frustration this may have caused,” the Watford City Police Department said in a media statement.

As of today, the unidentified suspect in the burglary is still at large. Authorities ask if anyone has any information on the crime to contact the Watford Police at (701) 444-2400 ‘

The Watford City police are also using this incident to encourage anyone who has lost personal identifying information, such as driver’s licenses, credit cards, Social Security cards, or other IDs, to notify local law enforcement immediately.

