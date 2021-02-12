Watford City Chief of Police retiring

After 35 years of law enforcement service, Watford City Police Department Chief of Police Shawn Doble is retiring.

According to a press release, Doble’s last day is April 19. He originally came to Watford City in 2016 as a patrol captain, then took over as chief of police.

Prior to Watford City, Doble worked for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Huntington Beach Police Department in California, Portland Police Bureau in Oregon, along with serving overseas as an advisor in Poland and Afghanistan in support of NATO and the U.S. military.

A search is underway for a new chief of police.