Watford City Crash Involving Two Police Officers

Two Watford City Police Officers, a 17-year-old boy, and a 36-year-old Watford City man sustained minor injuries after a crash close to 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two police vehicles were headed north on Main Street in Watford City on the way to an emergency call. The officers had their lights activated.

The 17-year-old driver, in a GMC Yukon, pulled over to yield to the first police car. But then he pulled back onto the road, failing to yield to the second police vehicle.

The front passenger side corner of the police vehicle hit the front driver’s side corner of the GMC.

Both officers in the second police car, and the 17-year-old and his passenger had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

