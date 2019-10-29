Watford City doctor named North Dakota Doctor of the Year

A small-town doctor was recently recognized for his work in a big way.

“It really was a no-brainer,” said Sam Perry, director of operations, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems.



Perry is talking about doctor Gary Ramage, who’s been in Watford City for the last 24 years.



“He’s the type of provider that everybody just reaches out to him when they have questions in the community and he’s also just the face of the community,” Perry said.



Ramage moved to Watford City when the population was just over 1,200 people. It’s now grown nearly five-times larger. He said rural doctors are a little different than those in bigger cities.



His responsibilities range from treating bumps and bruises all the way to childbirth.



“I guess some of the most rewarding things about delivering babies is watching them go through high school, and going to their basketball games or volleyball games, or watching them graduate from grade 12,” said doctor Gary Ramage.



On Oct. 4, Ramage received the North Dakota Medical Association Community and Professional Services Award — which means he’s the North Dakota doctor of the year.

He was nominated by Perry, and Ramage said, this award isn’t just for him.

“I think that that’s what I’m most proud about too is that it’s an award for me, but it’s also an award for my community and it’s also an award for all of the staff that have helped me get to where I am,” Ramage said.



When it comes to the recognition, at the end of the day, he’s doing his job the only way he knows how.



“I think the biggest thing that I strive for in my whole career is to practice good medicine, be a good diagnostician, to treat people with respect and to most of all, listen to what my patients say,” Ramage said.



He currently has 1,500 rotating patients. And that’s more than what the population was when he started.

He also teaches rural and emergency medicine to medical students and residents at the University of North Dakota.

Ramage said the continuity of rural medicine is why he stayed in medicine, and has him working hard to improve his skills.

He’s the 44th person to receive the North Dakota Medical Association Community and Professional Services Award.