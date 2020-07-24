Watford City Eagles Aerie 3543 hosting fundraiser event in support of community member with cancer

The Watford City Eagles Aerie 3543 is hosting a spaghetti dinner in support of a community resident who’s been diagnosed with jaw cancer.

The event will feature a silent auction and free-will donations will be accepted to go toward medical, travel and other expenses.

One organizer tells KX News although the event is a week away they’re still looking for people to donate.

“We’re just looking for some silent auction donations that they can get on or if they would like to donate towards his fundraiser they could, money. Bob means a lot, he’s been very active in our Eagle’s Club,” Claudia Fegert said.

For information on how you can pitch in, Click Here