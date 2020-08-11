Watford City family receives community support after fire destroys home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fire that displaced a single mother and her four children in Watford City last week has the community pitching in to help.

Homeowner Jessica Wodelet tells KX News she’s received endless support from money, food, hygiene items and various other things.

The Watford City Emergency Management team has also pitched in by putting together a Disaster Relief Fund at the First International Bank & Trust encouraging anyone to donate.

“I don’t know, it’s just amazing how like I’ve had a lot of donations and just it’s been really great,” Wodelet said.

If you’re interested in donating, Wodelet says you can reach her through Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Saint Mary's Football

Williston Soccer

Face Masks

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/11

Mamas Llama's

Watford City House Fire

Park Name

Missing Pets

Voices of War

Flooded Farmland

Unplanted Land

ND Funds

Change in Plea

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/11

Life Hacks: Sunburn

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/11

Tuesday's Forecast: Hot with a slight chance for storms

NDC AUG 11

Summit League

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss