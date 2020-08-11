Watford City family receives community support after fire destroys home

A fire that displaced a single mother and her four children in Watford City last week has the community pitching in to help.

Homeowner Jessica Wodelet tells KX News she’s received endless support from money, food, hygiene items and various other things.

The Watford City Emergency Management team has also pitched in by putting together a Disaster Relief Fund at the First International Bank & Trust encouraging anyone to donate.

“I don’t know, it’s just amazing how like I’ve had a lot of donations and just it’s been really great,” Wodelet said.

If you’re interested in donating, Wodelet says you can reach her through Facebook.