Watford City first new car dealership

If you’re hoping to find a set of keys under the Christmas tree this year, we have the place for you.

Watford City now has its first dealership that sells brand new cars.

Red Rock Auto opened a few weeks ago. With locations in Williston and Dickinson, the owner said it was time Watford City had one of its own.

“We saw Watford City, a community pushing 10,000 people without a new vehicle dealership and just thought this would be a good opportunity to come down here and give people that experience. Really having service, having parts, and having the opportunity to buy vehicles at home,” said Adam Nelson, owner of Red Rock Auto.

The owner said they are off to a good start. They have sold over 100 cars and have served people in New Town, Watford City and even Montana.