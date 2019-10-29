Watford City first responders celebrate National First Responders Day

Kids at Watford City Elementary School were surprised early Monday morning by first responders.

“What we want to do is build that relationship up between our first responders and our community,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen, Watford City Police.

“And this is just one way of doing that today.”

Jensen is just one of the many firefighters, police officers and paramedics who opened doors and gave out high-fives.

Kids were excited and even got hugs before they started out their day. For one student, seeing first responders is nothing out of the ordinary.

“It was cool,” said third-grader Jager Shattuck.

“My dad is a first responder firefighter.”

But, for another, this was something new.

“Kinda excited,” said second-grader Nathan Mora.

“It was really cool, I never seen one before.”

First responders wanted to show their support for the community.

“I think it’s fabulous. I think today in society they’re depicted as one thing and to have our children see this, they get so much joy,” said mother Angela Krohn.

“My daughter, we were coming down the hill, she’s like, ‘I’m so lucky.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, you are.’ Because they’re here and they’re supporting our community and giving us the chance to support them.”

“It’s a really big deal for the kids in the community to show the support from the fire department and the police department,” said father Nicholas Barnes.

“It really helps the kids look up to important people in our community.”

Today has an even greater message. First responders hope kids remember this day. Especially when things aren’t going so great.

“We’ll deal with them at sometimes the worst of the days,” Jensen said.

“When they’re at their low and they’re calling for help, calling 911 for help, it’s not usually a good day. And so we want to show them, ‘Hey, we’re really good people.’ I want them to see us outside of having a bad day, I want to see them in a good way.”

Alexander first responders also greeted students this morning to celebrate National First Responders Day.