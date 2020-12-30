Watford City gas station sells $20,000 winning lottery ticket

A lottery ticket that took a week to be claimed has now found its winner.

The $20,000 Mega Millions ticket was purchased from the One Stop gas station in Watford City.

The winner was announced Monday afternoon, anonymously.

The store manager tells us they haven’t had a ticket winner of this magnitude in over 10 years with a $10,000 winner, so she says this was exciting to see.

“I was super pumped. I was dancing around the store. I thought it was super cool. The girls were all excited too and so we just kind of waited,” Stephanie Damron said.

Damron says they have had smaller prize winners over the last few months which she feels is a little more than normal.