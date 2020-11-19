Watford City High School band to perform at Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary Ceremony in Hawaii

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Watford City High School band is getting the opportunity to represent the state on a national stage.

Last week, the band received an invitation to perform at the Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary Ceremony in Hawaii next year.

They are part of a select few across the country to receive this invitation and the only band in the state.

KX News spoke with the director of the band who says the invite came as a complete surprise, but they won’t let the opportunity slip between the cracks.

“It’s really a great honor and the students of course are thrilled. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for them and for myself,” Matthew Page said.

Page says they’re currently fundraising for travel costs.

To stay up to date on fundraisers, you can visit the Watford City band Facebook page.

