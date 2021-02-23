Watford City High School class creates food pantry for students

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many of us to change the way we do things, many times forcing us to adapt. But one high school class has withstood that test and is using their new way of doing things to help people during these unprecedented times.

“A lot of times we see these huge problems and we know that we can’t solve them based on just one simple solution,” Teacher Kalsey Kronberg said.

Kronberg is the entrepreneurship class teacher at Watford City High School.

The class is on its third year.

“It was designed to make them start to become forward thinkers and looking for solutions into their daily lives and possibly kind of setting up this business aspect,” Kronberg said.

In a typical year, students are to create a business and try to sell the items or services the business would offer to other students and folks out in the community.

“We did that before we actually took on this challenge,” Kronberg said.

In light of the pandemic, she says they wanted to shift the narrative of the class from it being less on the receiving end to being more on the giving side.

“I told them to ideate, which means look at those people who are in your school, go and empathize with them, and realize there’s a core problem that we can solve,” she said.

They found that students who were struggling to eat during and after school hours were a key problem at the top of their list.

So, senior Marion Elliot came up with the idea to create a nonprofit food pantry.

“I wanted a way that they could kind of get help and like Ms. Kronberg said, not just for them, but their families,” Elliot said.

Elliot and her classmates were in charge of all the logistics, from approval by the school board for funding to reaching out to the Great Plains Food Bank who is now on board helping them restock shelves.

“I think it’s going to go far and I think kids are going to be more accepting to it and will actually want to be a part of it,” Elliot said.

Kronberg says the pantry is only in its early stages and they’ve already supplied over 50 pounds of food to kids in need.

She says they plan to restock every month.

The school’s principal says their hope is to one day expand the food service to accommodate clothes and any other necessities that students might need.