WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — It seems there are too many deer in and around the Watford City area, so the community is holding a special antlerless deer bow hunt season starting in September to cull the population.

There are a number of requirements to participate in the bow hunt season:

Applicants must be 18 years or older at the start of the season on September 1

Applicants must complete a proficiency test and safety briefing approved through the program

Applicants must submit a bow hunting application form to the Watford City Police Department consisting of the archery proficiency test (submit along with application after testing date) and a $10 non-refundable permit fee payable to Watford City

Initial applications will be accepted until August 23. Then a lottery will be held on August 29 for all the approved applications. The chosen applicants will receive an email if they were drawn in the lottery.

The Watford City Police Department is hosting the proficiency test and safety briefing on Monday, August 22 at 5:00 p.m. You can call the police department to sign up.

Applications can be found at the following link labeled “Wildlife Packet.”

