WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — A non-profit recently held a seminar for search and rescue and hopes to make it an annual event.

Badlands Search and Rescue in Watford City had a little more than nine teams come out and participate.

The seminar covered the basics of canines along with man trailing and human remains detection work.

The founder of Badlands Search and Rescue, Travis Bateman, says certain canines, in particular, are helpful in searching and rescuing because of their ability to follow a scent.

“Anytime there is an incident out on the waterways or in the Badlands or anytime a missing person comes up, that’s is a sar skill set that needs to be honed in, trained on through certified training. It is a missing piece here. So that is what we are trying to develop and bring about,” said Bateman.

Bateman says time is especially important in a rescue mission because the more time that passes the more difficult the search becomes.