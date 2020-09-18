Watford City Long X Art Foundation event in pace to help Angel’s Wish TNR

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Long X Art foundation in Watford City is working to help a cat rescue.

Starting tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center, the foundation will be hosting an easy step-by-step art class.

All proceeds will then be donated to Angel’s Wish TNR, helping the agency rescue more cats and adopt them out.

We spoke with an event organizer who says the rescue could always use a little help so this is their way of stepping up.

“It’s very important to us in town and they just need some more support and this is something we can help them with.” Event Organizer Brooke Braunberger said.

Braunberger says anyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Velva Football

Project FindSafe

YHF

Kids of Incarcerated Parents

Jail Population

Thursday, September 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Lemonade Stand

Park Vandalism

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/17

Vinyl Returns

Velva Orchard

Fentanyl Bust

Whitetail Prelim

Medical Marijuana

Check It Out: Morton Mandan Public Library

Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss