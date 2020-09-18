Watford City Long X Art Foundation event in pace to help Angel’s Wish TNR

The Long X Art foundation in Watford City is working to help a cat rescue.

Starting tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center, the foundation will be hosting an easy step-by-step art class.

All proceeds will then be donated to Angel’s Wish TNR, helping the agency rescue more cats and adopt them out.

We spoke with an event organizer who says the rescue could always use a little help so this is their way of stepping up.

“It’s very important to us in town and they just need some more support and this is something we can help them with.” Event Organizer Brooke Braunberger said.

Braunberger says anyone is welcome to attend.