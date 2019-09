A 20-year-old man involved in a crash September 9th has died from his injuries.

Authorities say Brandon Fuller passed September 14th, 2019.

The Watford City man was attempting to turn onto Highway 23 when he pulled out in front of a Peterbilt semi.

His vehicle was hit on the drivers’ side at the intersection of Highway 23 and 12th Stree SE.

A 5-year-old boy was in the car at the time of the crash as well.

No charges have been filed in the crash.