Watford City man fundraising with softball tournament

The community of Watford City is going to bat to support a family who lost their son in a car crash.

A co-ed softball tournament will be played on Sept. 26 and 27 to help the family during this tragic loss.

Games will be played at Legion Field, the Roughrider Center and Arnegard Field.

The event organizer says 25-year-old Brice Brenno was heavily active in the softball and baseball community making this tournament even more special.

“Brice will be on every team. He always batted 2nd, so there will always be somebody batting for him and that person will just end up walking to home plate then walking directly to first base as an automatic walk,” Morgan Nissen said.

Nissen says proceeds will also go toward helping another family who lost their home as well as Watford City’s new softball complex.

