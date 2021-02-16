Watford City man hit by truck, dies while picking up debris on highway

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — A 66-year-old Watford City man has died after he was hit by a truck when he stopped on the highway to retrieve items that had blown out of his own pickup truck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the incident happened before 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 85 near Watford City.

Authorities say the man was driving southbound when items blew out of the bed of his truck. As he was getting his belongings that were scattered on the highway, he was hit by another pickup truck and killed.

His name has not been released.

