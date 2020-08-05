Watford City man dies after crash on I-94

Update: This story has been changed to reflect a new press release sent by the NDHP shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that the 25-year-old Watford City man involved in the I-94 crash has died.

A vehicle overturned on I-94 at the Richardton Exit around 1:30 p.m.on Tuesday.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man from Watford City was heading west in a 2011 Dodge Nitro on I-94 when he crossed the median and the Eastbound lane.

He continued west, in the ditch, and ran up the embankment for the Highway 8 overpass.

And that’s when troopers say the compact sport utility vehicle he was in became airborne.

The vehicle landed on the west side of Highway 8 and overturned.

The man had to be extricated by the Richardton Fire Department and was transported by Sanford AirMed. The driver was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

