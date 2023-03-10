WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 29-year-old Watford City man was killed in a collision with a Western Star Truck after he crossed the center line while traveling on Highway 85 on Friday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 6:38 p.m. the 29-year-old was headed south on Highway 85 when he lost control of his Ford F-350 and crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Western Star Truck hauling a pneumatic sand trailer.

Following the collision, the Watford City man was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Western Star Truck, a 67-year-old Montana man, was transported to CHI St Alexius in Williston. The driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

The road conditions were icy at the time of the crash and the area was under a no-travel advisory. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.