Watford City museum starts fund for family following deadly car accident

The Watford City community is coming together to show support for the family of a 2-year-old who died in a car crash Monday night.

Pioneer Museum of McKenzie County has put together a donation fund to support the family.

They ask that all who want to donate contact First International Bank and Trust.

One staff member tells KX news the young boy was a part of the museum’s Tater Tots Group for Kids, and his loss has affected the whole community.

“Graylon was such a sweetheart. He loved playing on the horse Dakota, he loved going on the ferry, playing instruments and just playing with all the little kids. He touched all of our hearts and we as a community want to support Cassie and Otis, his parents,” Valerie Swensrud said.

Swensrud says they plan to hold a memorial and will announce that soon.