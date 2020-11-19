Watford City nonprofit bringing Thanksgiving to the community a week early

A nonprofit in Watford City is having Thanksgiving a week early this year, and all are invited.

Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m., Bakken Oil Rush Ministry will be serving free turkey dinners with all the fixings.

The open event will be a drive thru, in hopes to keep people safe from COVID-19.

A board member tells us they’re hoping to serve well over 150 people.

“Through the thrift store, through the Thanksgiving gathering plates, and the various other things that we do, it’s just our way of being the hands and feet of Jesus as much as we possibly can,” Board Member of Bakken Oil Rush Ministry Laura Anderson said.

Anderson says the event will operate on a first come, first serve basis.