Watford City photographer using his skills to benefit local businesses

A Watford City man is hoping to use his photography skills to give area businesses a boost.

Trevor Alveshere tells KX News he’s looking to help market and brand small businesses work by taking high-quality photos.

He says the photos can be used on social media, websites and other outlets to better promote what they do and offer.

His idea stems from the want to bring something new, but beneficial to the community.

“I’ve just been seeing a lot of like product photography and like stylized photoshoots and I just thought that’d be so fun and such a fun way to like be creative outside of just like the family photos and couples and engagements which are also super fun to do, but sometimes products don’t get that light to shine,” Alveshere said.

He says he will begin taking consultations this weekend.