Watford City Police arrest man for possession of narcotics, intent to deliver

A Devils Lake man was arrested by Watford City Police on Sunday for giving false information to an officer and possession of multiple drugs.

Police say they responded to a local business for a report of a suspicious male attempting to trade drugs for a ride to Minot around 5:20 p.m. They say the man, identified as 29-year-old Amon Ray Griffen, initially gave police a false name then admitted to being in possession of a “small amount” of methamphetamine.

After placing Griffen under arrest, police say a probable cause search was done of his backpack where they found 10 plastic containers of 9.47 pounds of hashish along with 1 pound of marijuana. Officers say Griffen admitted he was delivering the drugs to different locations in North dakota.

He was charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver hashish.

