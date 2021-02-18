Watford City Police Department credits pandemic for lower caseloads

Criminal caseloads have been down for one community, and the police department is crediting the pandemic.

Chief Shawn Doble, with the Watford City Police Department, tells us although statistically their calls for service were a little higher in 2020 than the year before, caseloads were still down significantly, including DUI’s and crashes.

Doble says the department believes the pandemic’s effect on restaurant and bar closures has had a significant role in this, but he doesn’t think it will last much longer.

“I think as time goes on it will pick up again. I’ve noticed in the last few weeks also that traffic has gone up. Our local prices for oil per barrel has gone up significantly and I think that has a ripple effect on our economy,” Doble said.

Doble says as the weather continues to get warmer, the activity will increase, which could also lead to more crime.