Watford City Police Department says it builds community support with years of outreach

Following the death of George Floyd, law enforcement all over the country seem to be under a microscope by many.

That’s one of the reasons why the Watford City Police Department is putting emphasis on community outreach.

“When times are in chaos it’s more important that it shows how strong those connections are,” Watford City Police Department Chief of Police Shawn Doble said.

Doble has been protecting and serving communities for more than 30 years, recently joining the Watford City Police Department four years ago. He says one thing that has stood out is the community outreach efforts.

“We laid that foundation long before I got here. Officers, detectives, former chiefs, they all were a part of this community, not just living here, but working and doing all the things that makes us a part of our community, so the strong community bonds are a part of the lifestyle that we have here at the department,” Doble said.

Doble says it’s the little things that go a long way such as keeping up with events, being a listening ear when needed, and taking the time to play and interact with kids while on duty.

Something school resource officer Andrew Schatz says is critical especially in this line of work.

“I try to be that mentor for them if they need someone to come talk to. I try to set a positive example for them. It’s about building that relationship with them and trying to be a resource and help them out,” Schatz said.

Another area that sets these officers apart from the rest is that they’re suitable for almost any call.

“One of the things that many people think about is, not every police department has officers who are trained as emergency medical responders as well and so our officers go on every medical call and usually their the first ones there because we have limited medical resources in our community, so adding that extra dynamic to where we’re not just protecting and serving by enforcing the law, we’re out there too when folks need us in their crisis situations,” Doble said.

Doble told KX News there’s no question that the Watford City community has their back, too.

He says it’s just about continuously building relationships to make the area a safer place.

Doble says to check out their Facebook page, Watford City Police Department, for any future events and updates pertaining to the community.