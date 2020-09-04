Watford City Police Department warns of possible ‘puppy scams’

If you’re looking to buy a new furry friend, you need to be aware of a scam.

According to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker, “puppy scam” reports have skyrocketed during COVID-19, making it the biggest increase in online shopping scams.

An officer with the Watford City Police Department tells us they’ve started an investigation after receiving numerous calls and reports.

He says there are ways to protect yourself so you don’t fall victim.

“Look at the dog, talk to the people, do your research, especially if you’re getting it from a kennel that is not local. Do your research, get references. Most reputable kennels or places that sell animals have references, and if something just doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t,” Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen said

Jensen says if you think you’ve been scammed, don’t hesitate to call authorities.