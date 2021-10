The Watford City Police Department is actively investigating reports of multiple gunshots on the 1300 block of Main St. N.

Watford City Police reported to the scene on Saturday, October 9 at approximately 10 p.m. and were able to locate spent shell casings in the parking lot.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Police are asking for any information regarding the case and are encouraging residents to contact the Watford City Police Department if anyone was a witness to the incident.