Watford City police investigating shoot and run incident

The Watford City Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and suspects involved in a shoot and run incident in town.

Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, police responded to the 500 Block of 6th Ave NE for a report of a shooting. Witnesses said an early 2000 4-door sedan pulled up into the alley and fired one shot into a parked vehicle, which was in a private driveway. The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect vehicle was last seen near the intersection of Main Street North and 17th Ave NE.
Watford City police are asking if you have any information, to contact the police at 701-444-2400.

Business owners and homeowners in the area with exterior cameras that face the street or alleys are encouraged to look through their video or contact the police if they think they have video related to the incident. An officer will come out to the residence or business.

