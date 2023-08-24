CENTER, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s one of the biggest conversations for lawmakers when they return to North Dakota: the next farm bill.

The current farm bill expires at the end of September.

And this week, Senator John Hoeven traveled to Watford City to talk with ranchers and energy producers, as well as the U.S. Forest Service.

Senator Hoeven was breaking down some of the priorities included in the next farm bill.

So far, the bill could total over $1.5 trillion and be more than 1,000 pages long.

But in some of those pages, Hoeven hopes it will include money for management and restoration of grasslands, and reclamation of orphaned oil wells to use as freshwater wells for livestock.

“This is really important in terms of our economy in western North Dakota, with primary focus on how we can help our ranchers out there continue to graze the grasslands and make their living out there really important,” Hoeven said.

Senator Hoeven says he’s still talking with farmers and ranchers as well as people working in energy before he heads back to Washington DC. The senate meets back up to talk about the farm bill starting on September 5.