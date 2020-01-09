Watford City projected to continue growing over next decade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2071 Watford City_1474074462472.png

Over the last decade, Watford City has nearly quadrupled in size. The western North Dakota town is projected to keep expanding over the next decade.

“We know we’re going to grow, so let’s embrace it, accept it and move forward,” said Brad Foss, principal of Watford City Intermediate School.

That’s the mindset people in Watford City have to keep this booming community, well, booming.

Take school enrollment, for example.

Eight years ago, about 350 students were enrolled in Watford City schools. Now, there are nearly 1,900. A recent analysis predicted that the number will double over the next decade.

But, the community is prepared with a brand new high school built and a new elementary in the works.

“By the time we move into the new elementary in Fox Hills will already be full so we have plans for 2023 building a third elementary,” said Foss.

And more students means more teachers.

“We had to hire over 40 some teachers this last year,” said Foss. “We know we’re probably going to have to hire hopefully 20 to 30 more for the next year just to fill these buildings. It’s a challenge. It’s going to be interesting but we seem to have done pretty well so far.”

And while Watford City is ready for more enrollment, there is a desperate need for more single-family housing.

Across from those new schools, new neighborhoods are cropping up, but it’s still not enough.

“That’s the trickiest thing is supply and demand,” said Daniel Stenberg, economic development coordinator. “The more homes that get built, the less the price would be unless more people move in. And so we like to see kind of a consistent rise I guess. we like to see consistency in price and we don’t want to see wide-swings in prices.”

It’s a challenge that growth-minded people like Foss hope to see solved sooner rather than later, especially since people are having to commute from as far as Williston and Minot to go to work.

“The jobs are here. We know we have jobs, it’s just a matter of finding them housing,” Foss said.

That new elementary school is scheduled to open up this fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9"

Diabetes Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Prevention"

DPP Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPP Interview"

Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down"

Airport Measles Exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Measles Exposure"

Legacy Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Gymnastics"

ND Courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Courts"

Tax Exemption Deadline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption Deadline"

Standing Rock Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Emergency"

High-Speed Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "High-Speed Chase"

Medina Emergency Responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medina Emergency Responders"

Burleigh Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Construction"

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Washburn HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS Bball"

Beulah/Hazen Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah/Hazen Wrestling"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge