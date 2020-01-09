Watford City projected to continue growing over next decade

Over the last decade, Watford City has nearly quadrupled in size. The western North Dakota town is projected to keep expanding over the next decade.

“We know we’re going to grow, so let’s embrace it, accept it and move forward,” said Brad Foss, principal of Watford City Intermediate School.

That’s the mindset people in Watford City have to keep this booming community, well, booming.

Take school enrollment, for example.

Eight years ago, about 350 students were enrolled in Watford City schools. Now, there are nearly 1,900. A recent analysis predicted that the number will double over the next decade.

But, the community is prepared with a brand new high school built and a new elementary in the works.

“By the time we move into the new elementary in Fox Hills will already be full so we have plans for 2023 building a third elementary,” said Foss.

And more students means more teachers.

“We had to hire over 40 some teachers this last year,” said Foss. “We know we’re probably going to have to hire hopefully 20 to 30 more for the next year just to fill these buildings. It’s a challenge. It’s going to be interesting but we seem to have done pretty well so far.”

And while Watford City is ready for more enrollment, there is a desperate need for more single-family housing.

Across from those new schools, new neighborhoods are cropping up, but it’s still not enough.

“That’s the trickiest thing is supply and demand,” said Daniel Stenberg, economic development coordinator. “The more homes that get built, the less the price would be unless more people move in. And so we like to see kind of a consistent rise I guess. we like to see consistency in price and we don’t want to see wide-swings in prices.”

It’s a challenge that growth-minded people like Foss hope to see solved sooner rather than later, especially since people are having to commute from as far as Williston and Minot to go to work.

“The jobs are here. We know we have jobs, it’s just a matter of finding them housing,” Foss said.

That new elementary school is scheduled to open up this fall.