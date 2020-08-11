Watford City PTO gives students school supplies as school year approaches

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Watford City Parent Teacher Organization is helping families mark a few things off their back-to-school lists.

COVID-19 has put a lot of families in tough spots finically, which is why the PTO is supplying its District One K-8th grade with the majority of its school supplies.

This includes notebooks and pencils to folders and paper.

A member of the organization tells KX News this effort will help more than a thousand kids in the district.

“It’s amazing. It’s a great feeling. It’s just super exciting. It feels great to just be able to give back to the community and to the children and know that it’s one less worry for the parents and for the community so that the kids can just go back to school and have sort of a smooth go in with everything going on,” President for the Watford City PTO Natalie Garcia said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Saint Mary's Football

Williston Soccer

Face Masks

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/11

Mamas Llama's

Watford City House Fire

Park Name

Missing Pets

Voices of War

Flooded Farmland

Unplanted Land

ND Funds

Change in Plea

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/11

Life Hacks: Sunburn

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/11

Tuesday's Forecast: Hot with a slight chance for storms

NDC AUG 11

Summit League

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss