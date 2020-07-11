Watford City residence reflects on deadly tornado 2 years ago

Yesterday marked two years after a deadly tornado whipped through Watford City.

An EF2 tornado tore through an RV park southwest of Watford City, injuring more than two dozen people, displacing a couple hundred and taking the life of a newborn.

The father of the baby held a candlelight vigil yesterday in remembrance of all who were affected.

He also wanted to shed light on the progress that McKenzie County has made towards storm awareness.

“Obviously is to show remorse for my son as well, but, really it’s to keep Watford City on its toes and it seems to work or for anybody looking and listening.” William Maguire said.

McKenzie County Emergency Services recently built two new tornado shelters and continue to find better ways to keep the community safe.