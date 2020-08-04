Watford City residents putting together all kids rodeo

Kids 13 and younger who want to participate in the all kids rodeo will compete and get a full rodeo “how-to” from barrel racing to dummy roping.

The event is a month away, but one organizer tells KX News they’re still looking for kids to sign up.

Vendors and sponsors are also encouraged to take part as well.

Their hope is to bring something new and electric to the community.

“We’re hoping that it’ll get the morale going in Watford City because we would like to actually have a kids series here like they don’t have one here in Watford. They either have to go to Williston or Sidney if you want to be a part of a series,” Watford City resident Anita Graham said.

For more information contact Anita Graham.