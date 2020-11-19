Watford City senior working to stock school district’s bookshelves

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Watford City High School senior is going above and beyond in hopes of stocking the school district’s bookshelves.

Over the last few days, Levi Sanford has placed donation boxes at various locations for people in the community to go and drop off new and used books.

He’s also selling hoodies and crewnecks to raise money for new books as well.

Sanford tells us with the opening of a new elementary school earlier this year, bookshelves throughout the whole district aren’t as filled as they once were, so this is his attempt to try and fix that.

“It’s exciting not only because I’m in charge of this, but I’m helping other students out to get better reading skills,” Sanford said.

Sanford says he plans to wrap everything up by December 10th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WONDER WOMAN 1984

PPE for Home Visits

KX Convo: Dr. Connell

New Helicopters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Dickens Fest

State Health Council

Restaurants & COVID-19

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Senator Hoeven brings Minot radar issues to the White House

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Wednesday's Forecast: the warmest day of the week

Rural Recovery Center

NDC NOV 18

Kenmare Volleyball

Legacy Volleyball

Century Volleyball

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Custer Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss