Watford City senior working to stock school district’s bookshelves

A Watford City High School senior is going above and beyond in hopes of stocking the school district’s bookshelves.

Over the last few days, Levi Sanford has placed donation boxes at various locations for people in the community to go and drop off new and used books.

He’s also selling hoodies and crewnecks to raise money for new books as well.

Sanford tells us with the opening of a new elementary school earlier this year, bookshelves throughout the whole district aren’t as filled as they once were, so this is his attempt to try and fix that.

“It’s exciting not only because I’m in charge of this, but I’m helping other students out to get better reading skills,” Sanford said.

Sanford says he plans to wrap everything up by December 10th.